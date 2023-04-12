TPWD

AUSTIN — Spring has sprung. With extended sunshine and milder days, more people are enjoying the outdoors as native wildlife adds new fawns and hatchlings to their broods. Texans may start to notice more wildlife in their backyard, neighborhood or surrounding areas. The best thing to do is to leave them alone.

Birds, rabbits, deer and snakes become more active this time of year; their young can be mistaken as abandoned. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) experts caution against lending a helping hand and remind you that it is illegal to possess wildlife in most cases.

