Special to The Henderson News
Henderson Independent School District (HISD) is proud to announce the recipients of its first round of the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA). The TIA program was created by the Texas legislature to provide incentives for the most effective teachers working in high-needs schools or teaching high-needs subject areas.
HISD is thrilled to announce that 13 teachers will be awarded TIA designations for their exceptional work in the classroom. Designees include Julie Beck, Delana Cochran, Debra Fike, Kendall Freeman,
Melanie Graham, Cindy Hathorn, Valerie Jernigan, Sonya Lee, Shannon Linebarger, Monica McNew, Jason Pike, Yesenia Quintanilla, and Ekaterina Warr. These teachers were selected based on their track record of successful student growth and classroom observations of their effectiveness in teaching and learning.
Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb stated, “While we are extremely proud of all our teachers, we’re also excited that the state has set aside money to allow us to reward those who are at the top of their field. Their dedication to their craft and commitment to their students’ success is truly commendable, and we are pleased to be able to recognize and reward their efforts through the TIA program.”
The TIA designations will provide these exceptional teachers with additional compensation–ranging from $3,000 to over $30,000 per year–for their outstanding performance, which will serve as an incentive to continue their hard work and dedication to the students of HISD.
HISD Board Chairman Adam Duey added, “We are committed to ensuring that our teachers are recognized for their outstanding work, and we believe that the TIA program is a valuable component in achieving this goal. Our hope is that it will help to attract and retain high-quality teachers, which is essential to our district’s success.”
The TIA recipients, along with our Teachers of the Year, will be honored at a special “Teachers of Excellence Gala” in May. Each teacher’s exact designation (Recognized, Exemplary, or Master) along with the specific amount of pay associated with each level will be announced at the gala.
HISD congratulates all of the TIA grant recipients and thanks them for their dedication to their profession and their students. The district looks forward to the continued success of these teachers and the impact they will have on the future of our students and community.