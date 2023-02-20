Henderson ISD has been formally approved for the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA), an incentive program aimed at providing outstanding teachers an opportunity to earn a six-figure salary.

TIA was created in 2019 by House Bill 3, a comprehensive public school funding bill passed by the 86th Texas Legislature created to recognize effective teachers. The program allows high-performing teachers to earn six-figure salaries, which helps rural districts like HISD recruit and retain highly effective teachers.

