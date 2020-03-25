Residents of Timpson and the surrounding area arose, earlier this week, to the news that they had unknowingly experienced another small earthquake, registering 2.5 on the Richter scale.
At approximately 1:52 a.m., Monday, March 24, the U.S. Geological Society recorded the earthquake. Its epicenter appeared to be in and around the Lake Murvaul area.
USGS states that quakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or lower often go unnoticed but are detected by seismological equipment and with most residents stating that they slept through the small quake the science appears to be sound.
Thirteen earthquakes have happened in East Texas in the past nine years, all of which occurred in the Timpson area.
The strongest quake measured 4.8 on the Richter scale and happened on May 17, 2012, with the weakest happening just one month later and only measuring 2.1.
While there is a fault in that area, most experts claim the earthquake activity is triggered by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, which is a method of oil and natural gas extraction that involves injecting fluid into subterranean rock formations at high pressure.