Three sisters that live in Rusk County were named All Stars in the TAIOA (Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations) state volleyball tournament.
They play on the Longview Heat (Home Education Athletics of Tyler) team and went on to win the NCHBC (National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championship) Regional Tournament, Red River D2, undefeated.
Jordan Parker made All District and All Region in the NCHBC Division and was invited to play in the All Stars game at Nationals in the NCHBC conference, Branson, MO.
According to Max Preps, Jordan is ranked number two in Texas for points per game, number two in Texas for field goals, number four in Texas for 3-pointers, Top 10 in Texas for steals, number 11 for field goals nationally, & number 13 in 3-pointers nationally.
She was recognized for 1,000 points this year, & has almost 1,500 points to date for her high school varsity career. She was MVP of Longview HEAT basketball & Jaden Parker her sister was MVP of Longview HEAT volleyball, with many accolades as well and college offers in volleyball.
Jaden’s most prestigious award to date is being the first-ever high school dual-credit student to graduate with an associates degree from LeTourneau University, finishing the semester with a 4.0 and a 3.05 cumulatively while balancing sports and a part-time job.
Jenna, also a sister was a freshman this year, lettering in both varsity volleyball (Libero) and basketball two years.
Jordan was classified as a sophomore, three year letter in both volleyball & basketball and Jaden a senior, lettering all four years in both volleyball and basketball. Jaden plans to continue at LeTourneau University, focusing solely on her education and continuing to work part-time.
HEAT is not parallel to a school organization. It exists to provide the organizational framework to give opportunity for families to participate in competitive athletics, but each individual family makes the decision/commitment to participate and also assumes all liability for that decision.