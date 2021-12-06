For an entire morning and half the afternoon the Rusk County Commissioners listened and asked questions concerning three presentations about a new radio system for the Rusk County Sheriffs Office during a workshop Monday.
Two of the presentations were from the same companies that made a presentation in the middle of October. The third one was from a new vendor with the possibility of another one in two weeks.
Four representatives from Motorola Solutions started the workshop off as they gave an in-depth detail about their proposal that consisted of a P25 system, radios and accessories, MCC 7500e Dispatch Consoles, TxWarn Regional System Interoperability, six RF sites and optional new towers, shelters and generators.
They discussed at length interoperability with their products. Interoperability is the ability of equipment, systems, apps or products from different vendors to operate together in a coordinated way, without an end user’s involvement. It facilitates unrestricted sharing and data and resources between systems via local area networks (LANs) or wide area networks (WANs).
According to the presenters there would be countywide coverage for portable radios and the ability to interop with neighboring counties and agencies, which Sheriff John Wayne Valdez says is very important. It will also collaborate with others on the TxWarn regional system.
They also showed the Commissioners six different maps of the coverage area of Rusk County that their system would adequately cover.
Prior to the costs they shared the system components that would be included in the package which would include six tower sites, 45 multiband mobiles, 45 multiband portables with Bluetooth mics for extension of Mobile radio power. For dispatch there would be three consoles, three backup consolettes and an interface for up to 19 control stations. A bi-directional amplifier would be placed in the jail.
Much different than the first presentation back in October when the Commissioners were asking for costs Motorola Solutions came prepared this time with three price options from which the Commissioners could choose should they decide to use Motorola Solutions as their vendor for the new radio system.
Option one consisted of six sites across the county including tower heights, whether or not a new tower, shelter and generator would be needed. The total price for this project would be $5.4 million with a timing incentive of $1.165 million if the contract is signed by December 17, 2021. The grand total would then be $4.235 million. Option two costs would be $9.160 million after the incentive with option three costing $10,810 million.
There is also an additional cost for maintenance and system upgrades after the first year’s warranty.
After multiple questions from Judge Hale and the Commissioners the presenters told them that the approximate timeline for the project would be between 12 to 18 months. They also informed them that they had a variety of financing plans should the county need to pursue that option.
In order for the Commissioners to make a decision that is best for the County they heard a presentation from Bryan Loudenslager, a sales representative of NALCOM Wireless Communications located in Palestine concerning towers and equipment.
Loudenslager told the Commissioners that they had done work in Henderson for three years and then proceeded to go over his presentation with a description of products and installation. The total costs for his proposal for some towers, buildings and generators would be $4,956,250 million. He then said he had an additional proposal for equipment if they would like to have it.
When asked the timeline he told the Commissioners the timeline for equipment would be approximately 90 days and approximately six months for construction.
After lunch the last and final presentation for the day was by a representative from Dailey-Wells of San Antonio. His proposal was for towers and equipment as well and he told the Commissioners that they had the radios in stock but it would take six months to a year to complete the construction of the project.
Unlike the previous two companies the representative from Dailey-Wells declined to give The Henderson News a hard copy of the presentation citing it was confidential. This is why there are not any in-depth details listed.
It’s unclear whether or not the Commissioners will have another workshop for the fourth potential presenter or make a decision on which company and date to go with before the end of the year. One thing is very clear, the current radio system of the Sheriffs Department is in desperate need of being replaced soon.