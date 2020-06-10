In the latest updates on the spread of COVID-19 within Rusk County, the Office of Emergency Management has reported three new cases in the Rusk County area, bringing the active total up to 17. All cases are within the Henderson area.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice has begun testing within all state correctional facilities. Seven patients have tested positive within Rusk County facilities but it is unclear whether those are offenders, staff, or a combination of the two.
The total number of positive cases has risen to 57 within Rusk County with 38 of those having completed all treatment and quarantine protocol and considered recovered.
Total confirmed cases within the state are at75,616, with a testing total of 1,286,139. COVID-19 related deaths in Texas stand at 1,836, a slight increase from last report’s 1,767, while the number of patients who have completed all treatment and quarantine protocols and are considered recovered stands at 50,439.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, RCOEM attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. They provide updates after 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, with the most up-to-date information possible verified and supplied by the Department of State Health Services.
To receive this daily update like and follow Rusk County OEM on their Facebook page.