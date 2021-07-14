Every city needs local citizens to serve on boards and committees for its success and Henderson is no exception.
Monday night during the Henderson City Council Meeting Mayor Buzz Fullen honored three citizens for their service on the City of Henderson Historical Preservation Commission. Mayor Fullen had two honorees come forward (the third one was absent) and presented them a very nice looking glass award for their many years of service.
First was Buddy Gresham who has served on the Commission for 33 years and started serving since its inception. The second honoree was Alma Allen who has served for 25 years. The third honoree was Evelyn Craig who also served for 25 years.
After the presentation ceremony the Council then moved to the agenda items to consider and possibly approve. One of those items was to set the date for a public hearing for the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 and the proposed tax rate to be held on August 9 at 6:00 p.m. during a special meeting called for that purpose.
This is a measure required by state law and the Texas Tax Code. The Rusk County Tax Office calculates and sends the tax information to the city so that they can know how to calculate the anticipated revenue from tax collections.
Property owners have the right to know about increases (should there be any) in their properties’ appraised value and to be notified of the estimated taxes that could result from the new value.
These public hearings must take place by September 1, 2021 and be posted. The date approved was August 9 at 6:00 p.m.
The Council also had a request from the Henderson Police Department to amend a previous approved agenda item between the City of Henderson and the Henderson Independent School District concerning improved security and police services for HISD by employing two additional Officers for security for the district’s campuses.
“We need to add two more Officers so that all the campuses will be covered with an officer on duty. The cost to the City will be one-fourth with the school district paying three-fourths of the cost,” said Chief Deputy Randy Hudman.
The Council approved it unanimously.
Other agenda items approved by the Council were:
The second reading of three different ordinances which were the City of Henderson’s zoning ordinance to change a R2 Zone to a C2 Zone on North Mill and Zion Streets, changing a PD Zone to a I1 Zone located at 2101 Highway 64 for Donald Thompson and the maximum square footage for the face of a pole sign in the C2 Zone.
The Administration Department received authorization to start the Bank depository bid process that has to be done every three years.
Main Street Board members Leon Harris, Carol Young, Leighann Morris and Gabe Gearheart was reappointed for another two year term. Also an amendment to the Main Street Bylaws Articles concerning the Board member terms and method of attending meetings was approved.