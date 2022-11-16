Thousands upon thousands of people flocked to Henderson’s Depot Museum and historic downtown area for the weekend’s 33rd annual Heritage Syrup Festival. 

The jaunt downtown delivered booth after booth of artisan crafts and small business treasures, a veritable feast of food trucks, and a sea of shiny vintage cars with engines purring and spirits soaring with the roar of restrained horsepower. 

