Thousands upon thousands of people flocked to Henderson’s Depot Museum and historic downtown area for the weekend’s 33rd annual Heritage Syrup Festival.
The jaunt downtown delivered booth after booth of artisan crafts and small business treasures, a veritable feast of food trucks, and a sea of shiny vintage cars with engines purring and spirits soaring with the roar of restrained horsepower.
Entering the fenced area of the festival’s original home, the Depot Museum, grounds was entering into the past with its whining sawmill, antique carousel, and everybody’s favorite antique-engine powered ice creamery. From stories of yesteryear and the working spinning wheels to a quick tour through the reinvigorated cotton gin and a quick chat with a circle-walking mule powering a portion of the festival’s namesake, the cane syrup cook station, a stroll around the museum grounds was a delight to a historically interested eye.