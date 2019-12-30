As the newspaper industry continues to change so must The Henderson News (THN) to meet the needs of its customers.
Beginning January 5, 2020 THN will move from newspaper carrier delivery to United States Postal Service (USPS) delivery.
Print subscribers will continue to receive their newspaper on the same day it publishes; you will receive your Wednesday newspaper on Wednesday and Sunday newspaper on Saturday with your mail. For decades THN has been an afternoon newspaper but many will now receive it in the mornings while others in the afternoon.
Most weekly, twice weekly and small daily newspapers have changed from newspaper carriers to USPS carriers across the nation.
The current subscription rates will not change and neither will the days of delivery, just the times and method. Our E-edition will remain the same as well.