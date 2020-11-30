Henderson Interchurch Ministries (HIM) shelves are fit to burst as Thanksgiving contributions come in from all over the county.
The Henderson News staff would like to thank each generous member of the community who chose to bring their food donations to the collection box available within THN offices.
Blessing those that bless others, each charitable donor was given the opportunity to enter their name into a drawing for a $20 Snowflake Bakery & Deli gift card.
With the final donation delivery finding its way into the stoves and onto the tables of our friends and neighbors in need, THN Office Manager Nancy Harris groped, blindly, in the entry jar.
This year’s lucky Thanksgiving Food Drive winner is Cindy Griffin.
“Thank you to The Henderson News for this act of kindness. Winning the drawing was just a bonus. I love Henderson.” said Griffin of her win and the tasty treats she’ll soon be enjoying.