West Rusk raises money for World Series trip
West Rusk’s 12U baseball team and their families will be holding a raffle and bake sale at the Henderson Walmart on Friday. All proceeds and donations will fund their trip to compete in the Dixie Youth O’Zone World Series in Laurel, Mississippi from July 29 through Aug. 4.
The team aims to raise $12,000 before they set off. The money will fund lodging for the team’s 11 families, meals, sportsplex admission, and new jerseys and hats that display “Texas.”
The Raiders won their division’s state championship tournament 3-1 against the Whitewright Tigers last Friday evening in Longview. Before this, the boys earned a sportsmanship award in their regional tournament.
Three years ago, this team won a state championship, but Dixie Youth did not hold a World Series tournament for their division yet. Last year, these Raiders won another state championship title, but due to COVID-19 concerns, Dixie had to cancel the World Series for their age group. This will be the first World Series that they will have a chance to attend.