Long ago in Egypt, the Bible tells of a time when the Israelites marked their doors with blood from lambs, demonstrating their faith that God would spare them from the plagues. It seems that as history repeats itself, bringing something new to disrupt our daily lives, The Red Ribbon Mission has formed.
The Red Ribbon Mission is a Facebook group with members all across the United States.
The group’s description says that they are “a group of believers who stand united in faith and prayer! We believe there is power in the blood of Jesus! Just like the Israelite’s in the Bible who painted their doorposts with lambs’ blood as an act of faith that the plagues of Egypt would pass them over.”
The mission was created in Georgia by a nurse, Andi McMillan Phillips, seeing the need for spiritual guidance in the trying times that are being seen right now.
“My husband and I were recently inspired by seeing people in other counties tie red ribbons on street signs, mailboxes, and porches as a statement of faith and belief that God is still in control and has the master plan in the midst of this worldly chaos,” Phillips said. “So after much prayer, The Red Ribbon Mission was born! We love this statement of faith and want to spread it far and wide! We are encouraging all believers to help flood our cities with the power of the blood of Jesus-in red ribbon form! God is still in control.”
Phillips says that the group was created with the notion of being useful to local counties that surround where she lives, but that soon grew into a fire-like revival spreading all over the nation and worldwide.
“I only invited about 10 people originally,” Phillips said. “And now the group has just over 142,000 in multiple states and even multiple countries. Our vision was not nationwide or worldwide but God always knows best! My husband and I may have never envisioned this, but we are excited to watch God move and to see what He does next!”
People in Henderson, Brachfield, White Oak, Troup, Tyler, and Kilgore have already joined the group as well as many other cities across Texas and the United States placing red ribbons on their mailboxes and doors to symbolize the blood of Jesus and protect their homes, families, and businesses.
According to the group description, “The red ribbon symbolizes the power of the blood of Jesus. We have faith in God & trust that he’s still in control and has the master plan during this worldly chaos.”
Red ribbons can be placed anywhere including mailboxes, porch railings, and front doors.
A White Oak resident and member of the Red Ribbon Mission, Melissa Payne, shared her red ribbon creation with The Henderson News and urges anyone who wants to participate to do so.
“My cousin Pam and I met up on some old family land. We kept our distance and set out on a mission,” Payne said. “I was inspired by a person’s own cross which they’d found after a hurricane; the sticks, mangled into a cross in which they kept. Symbolic that God was with them, no matter how bad things got. It was something I could relate to. I attached it to one of our corner posts next to our mailbox. I wanted it to scream I am faithful! I do have to say...the process did fill me with what felt like the Holy Ghost. In all honesty, I needed that. As long as the branches don’t rot, I believe I’ll keep it up there far longer than just Easter.”
Payne made the red sash around her cross from a red vintage nightgown she’d purchased for $1.99 at a resale store a month ago.
“So my artwork cost less than $2,” Payne added.
Which goes to show, that a red ribbon can be made from anything you happen to have on hand.
“If you don’t have a ribbon, get creative,” Phillips said. “A red scarf, a red belt, a red pillowcase whatever you have! Then post a picture in this group! God is still in control! Trust in him (Proverbs 3:5)!”