Christmas in July event gets warm reception
Wreaths decked the halls of Henderson’s Civic Center, the smells of hot chocolate filled the air, and upbeat music declared it to be a holly, jolly Christmas despite near triple-digit temperatures outside those foyer doors.
Henderson’s Christmas in July event was in full festive swing Tuesday as Carter BloodCare teamed up with the City of Henderson, Henderson Police Department, and Henderson Fire Department for their annual blood drive.
The country’s blood supply has run dangerously low due to COVID restrictions, and the pressure is on to replenish the life-saving stock. “Our goal for this event is to collect 85 units, but no number is ever too high,” said Carter BloodCare Blood Drive Consultant and Henderson resident Jessica Whitehead.
Henderson VIPs turned out to donate. County Judge Joel Hale, Henderson City Manager Jay Abercrombie, and HPD CID Captain James Dukes could all be found lounging in Carter BloodCares comfy cots.
Participating donors received a gift bag, a complimentary cup of hot chocolate, cookies, and a t-shirt. Hospitality Health ER was on the scene helping donors beat the heat with their mobile ice cream truck offering free treats to all visitors.