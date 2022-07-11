Mt. Enterprise K9 Vana sniffs out 5 kilos
A Tuesday night traffic stop ended with a suspect in handcuffs and more than 10 pounds of cocaine seized by Mt. Enterprise City Marshal Jon Randolph.
Randolph conducted a routine traffic stop due to the driver following too closely. The suspicious behaviors of the driver led Randolph to utilize K9 Officer Vana in an open-air search of the vehicle. Vana’s positive alert triggered a probable cause search which yielded five bricks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 5 kilograms, more than 11 pounds of the substance.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, more than 400 Grams, a First-degree felony charge.