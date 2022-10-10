For 26 years, Strong-Hurt Pharmacy has been a staple in the health and wellness of Henderson and Rusk County residents, with owners Tommy Strong and Cliff Hurt not only at the helm but at the counter, ready to greet anyone who set the tiny bell above the door to tinkle. While things at Strong-Hurt have changed drastically, they almost haven’t changed at all.
Given an incredible opportunity to continue doing the work they love without the stress of managing the business, Strong and Hurt agreed to sell the pharmacy to Total Dose Pharmacy, LLC, an independent pharmaceutical group managing several Oklahoma stores. Both will continue in their daily work as Pharmacists, and the name and location will remain the same. You will even find the familiar smiling faces of Pharmacy Technicians, Melissa Hieronimus, Tracie Jones Shankle, Kara Stanaland and Delivery Specialist, Linda Keith.