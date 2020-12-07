Even a bitterly cold night couldn’t dampen the Christmas spirit as throngs of Henderson residents flocked to the downtown district to watch the Magic of Christmas parade.
Side streets and parking lots were packed with spectators anxiously anticipating the sights and sounds of the parade. With entries ranging from classic cars to angels on high, this year’s Christmas parade left nothing wanting.
Henderson Fire Department left no lights unlit and no siren unsounded as they presented what appeared to be the entire fleet of emergency vehicles.
Henderson Police Department made a grand showing with representatives smiling and waving from official vehicles, as did Rusk County Sheriff’s Office with their behind-bars float and its guard dog.
Shriners, as usual, showed up with all engines blaring as large men on tiny cars raced gleefully in and out of the paths of other oncoming tiny cars.
First Baptist Church’s story of Christmas float presented a nativity scene complete with an armored angel standing high above all and Christmas hymns sung by float participants.
Intensive Dance Company and the Sensational Prancerettes Dance Company both had traffic-stopping dance routines as their companies made their way through the parade route.
Many of The Henderson’s Best winners displayed their lighted thanks to the community.
Henderson ISD made a big showing with their marching band, football team, and cheerleaders walking and riding the route.
The parade came to a rather humorous end with the city’s street sweeper trailing the final entry.