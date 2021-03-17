Corned beef and cabbage, pinches for those forgetting to sport their mandatory green apparel, shamrocks, and green beer; the makings of a great St. Patrick’s Day.
What though is the real meaning behind our American celebration of an Irish patron saint?
According to editors at The History Channel, the Irish have been celebrating the anniversary of the death of St. Patrick for more than 1,000 years as a religious holiday. Irish families would traditionally attend morning church services and celebrate afterward with the Lenten prohibitions against meat waived which encouraged feasts of Irish bacon and cabbage, drink, and dance.
Saint Patrick, alive during the fifth century, is the patron saint of Ireland. At the age of 16, he was kidnapped from his home in Roman Britain and sent to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned to the land of his captors bringing Christianity to the masses.
The most well-known myth surrounding the saint was his explanation of the Holy Trinity using the leaves of a shamrock.
Ireland held centuries of celebration for their patron saint but, never one to be out-celebrated, Americans actually held the first-ever St. Patrick’s Day parade. In 1601 the parade and celebration that followed were organized by Irish vicar, Ricardo Artur, the spiritual leader of the Spanish colony of St. Augustine in Florida.
In 1772, a group of Irish soldiers homesick for their emerald isles marched in New York City in honor of St. Patrick, and enthusiasm for these parades exploded.
As the population of Irish immigrants in America grew so did acceptance of their customs and cities across the country developed their own traditions such as Chicago’s annual dyeing of the Chicago River which runs temporarily green.
Leprechauns hold no real significance in the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day but have become somewhat of a mascot for anything Irish mostly due to Celtic folklore and their deep belief in all things fae.
Eat, drink, and be merry this St. Patrick’s Day. As you feast on corned beef and your emerald-hued choice of beverage take a moment to reflect on the hardship and struggles of one stolen boy who returned to his captors bringing the possibility for eternal salvation.