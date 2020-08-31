“We are a faith-based program directed to bring women and their children back together. Allowing them to grow into the women God created them to be.”
First Free Will Baptist Church, in union with new Henderson resident Erminia Zavala, has created a new faith-based home for women struggling with issues of dependency, violence, and trauma.
The House of New Beginnings officially opened its doors in April, amid the initial onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its goal is to assist its wayward residents in finding God, themselves, and eventually establishing a stable life for their families.
“These women come in broken and lost,” said Zavala, “and we walk with them every step of the way. We want to see them become healthy, spiritually, physically, and in the end, financially.”
While the year-long program is faith-based, the residents also have access to a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor(LCDC) who completes intake procedures on all new residents, creates a treatment plan specific to their needs, and provides them with one-on-one time while functioning as a mentor.
“The House of New Beginnings provides ladies the opportunity to rebuild a foundation of hope through building a relationship with God while addressing substance abuse issues trauma and other life issues and assist them in benefiting from community resources,” said Lori Borchardt, the home’s volunteer LCDC. “After 15 years in the field, I can truly endorse this ministry as being a blessing to those involved as well as to the residents of the House of new beginnings. I could also add that healing through life’s issues, in my personal and clinical opinion, has to involve building a relationship with God, which this ministry fosters as part of this program.”
The group works in conjunction with Christian Women’s Job Corp to help its residents complete resumes and find productive work within the community and Crossroads Family Care is utilized to provide healthcare for all residents. The organization even helps ladies get their GED, if needed, obtain any identifying documents they’re lacking, and provides transportation to important appointments, interviews, and work.
The home, and its supporters, allow the women in their residence to maintain close relationships with their strongest supporters and biggest sources of joy; their children. Manager, Tia Borchardt, lives on-site with her 12-year-old and another resident shares the space with her 4-year-old. There’s even a sweet new edition in 2-week-old Paisley and her mother Kateland.
The program costs each resident a meager $500 a month, of which $200 is diverted to a private savings account for the resident. After completion of the year-long program, the resident will be given access to that account to provide the ladies a firm footing on which to step out into the world. “Stability is key to recovery,” said Zavala. “If you’re constantly worried about tomorrow you can never focus on today. If these ladies aren’t immediately worried about how to make ends meet they’re more likely to stay on a better path.” The cushion that the bank account provides could be the difference between living in one’s own sober home or another year at a “sober house.”
While the home is fully sponsored by First Free Will Baptist Church, donations are always accepted as there are extraneous needs to be met.
If you would like to sponsor or mentor a resident, volunteer your time, or donate to The House of New Beginnings contact Erminia Zavala at 719-235-1131 or like and follow them on their Facebook page.