The unfavorable weather couldn't put a damper on the weekend's festivities as partygoers from all over made their way to the Henderson Civic Center for the relocated Mardi Gras Gumbo Cook-off.
The party started long before attendees reached the double doors as the deeply southern sounds of the Swampland Zydeco band came straight to their cars to usher them inside. The spicy scents of the many gumbo entries strayed not far behind and set the tastebuds aflame with anticipation while lights flashed and the room filled with purples, greens, and golds all around the decorated booths.
In the venue's lobby, revelers played games of cornhole and waited patiently for the next cakewalk. Dancers spun and twirled, ladles and spoons lifted, and votes were tallied for Henderson's favorite Mardi Gras decorations, gumbo entries, masks, and costumes.
Of the heavily decorated booths, Hush Puppies Restaurant took home the first-place trophy. The always-festive Lake Striker Resort garnered a close second place, and R&M Towing won third.
While each gumbo entry was a savory delight, there could be only one winner, and this year's first-place trophy went to the fiery entry from Wallace and Sons Towing.
R&M Towing took home the second place trophy, while Hush Puppies' seafood-filled entry walked away with third place.
Applause-based decisions were made for the best mask and best costume categories, with a zydeco roadie taking home best costume rights with his flamboyant Fat Tuesday overalls and a simple but elegant silver mask taking the win.