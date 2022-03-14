Ebenezer Missionary Baptist church, along with many local corporate sponsors, is proud to present the 6th annual Resurrection Run on April 9, 2022, at Lake Forest Park. This is a road race fundraiser supporting Son Shine Lighthouse Transitional Women’s Home.
The event will include a 5K & 10K route through Henderson neighborhoods, historic downtown, and Lake Forest Park. There will also be a 1K dash within the park, sponsored by Enlighten Nutrition. All of the aforementioned distances will be hosted live and in-person! All participants will be chip-timed and will receive a finisher medal, race tee shirt, and other swag. We will ask participants to cooperate with state and local COVID guidelines, should any be in place at that time. Participants may choose to register for the 5K or 10K and complete the distance virtually. However, only live race day runners will be considered for awards. We are also offering a “sleep-in” option for those that wish to make a $25, $50, or $100 donation to the cause without ever lacing up their sneakers!
All registration categories can be found at www.ebenezermbc.com/run.
Ebenezer Baptist Church thanks the major sponsors of the Resurrection Run: Hill Family Chiropractic, Management & Training Corporation, Texas Bank, and Whataburger!
Please follow us on Facebook for more information - @ResurrectionRunHenderson! Email specific inquiries to resurrectionrun@ebenezermbc.com.