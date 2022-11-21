Burl

Burl’s Collision Center of Henderson held their Annual First Responders Luncheon and Raffle Thursday at the Henderson Civic Center. It was a great success as the room was packed with first responders from all over Rusk County.

“We didn’t have it (luncheon and raffle) for two years because of COVID,” said Burl Richards, Owner/President of Burl’s Collision Center.

