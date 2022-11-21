Burl’s Collision Center of Henderson held their Annual First Responders Luncheon and Raffle Thursday at the Henderson Civic Center. It was a great success as the room was packed with first responders from all over Rusk County.
“We didn’t have it (luncheon and raffle) for two years because of COVID,” said Burl Richards, Owner/President of Burl’s Collision Center.
A large group of first responders went through a long line to receive their lunch that was free and provided by Burl’s Collision Center. Richards acknowledged the students from Henderson High School for setting up the tables for the event. During the meal there was a Tesla demonstration complete with music as the doors would lift in the air and lights flash.
After the meal Richards greeted everyone and thanked all the sponsors that donated items free of charge for the raffle. Bonnie Geddie, Executive Director of the Henderson Area Chamber of Commerce joined Richards as First responder names were drawn from the various first responder entities in the county as the winner went forward to receive their gift.
At the end of the event Richards said, “We will do this again next year.”