It’s obvious that this is a crucial time for our nation and state. Inflation is at an all-time high with many Americans finding it difficult to buy food, baby formula, fuel for their vehicles, and other everyday necessary items that we need.

Currently we are paying more for energy cost to cool our homes and with winter around the corner it is obvious that our heating bills will increase just as everything else has. Interest rates are rising almost monthly which in turn is going to bust the housing market just as it did in 2008. There is a shortage of automobiles with the existing ones at record prices and the list goes on.

