It’s obvious that this is a crucial time for our nation and state. Inflation is at an all-time high with many Americans finding it difficult to buy food, baby formula, fuel for their vehicles, and other everyday necessary items that we need.
Currently we are paying more for energy cost to cool our homes and with winter around the corner it is obvious that our heating bills will increase just as everything else has. Interest rates are rising almost monthly which in turn is going to bust the housing market just as it did in 2008. There is a shortage of automobiles with the existing ones at record prices and the list goes on.
What is the answer to all of this? It could very well be the upcoming midterm election. You have a vote so why not use it change things. After all most of this has been caused by politicians. This is a way that you can help change things and make a difference.
Typically, midterm election turnout is usually low especially in small cities and towns. Only about 40 percent of those eligible to vote go to the polls in the midterm elections. Historically, midterm elections often see the president’s party lose seats in Congress, and also frequently see the president’s opposite-party opponents gain control of one or both houses of Congress. Just ask Presidents Bush, Obama and Trump.
If you want to make a difference you must vote. However, you can’t vote if you aren’t registered. The last day to register is October 10 with early voting beginning on October 24 and the general election taking place on November 8.
• A resident of the county
• At least 17 years & 10 months of age
• Have not been declared by a court of law to be either totally, or partially mentally incapacitated, AND
•Have not been convicted of a felony, or, if convicted, must have (1) fully discharged the sentence, including any term of incarceration, parole or supervision, or (2) been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disability to vote
Below is a list of the state and US candidates that you can vote for in this election.
Governor, the chief executive of Texas. A Democrat has not held this seat since 1995. Greg Abbott, the incumbent and Republican is seeking a third term and will face Beto O’Rourke, a Democrat. Other candidates include Mark Tippetts, a Libertarian and Delilah Barrios, of the Green Party.
Attorney General, who is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Ken Paxton, the incumbent and a republican is seeking a third term. Rochelle Garza, a Democrat from Brownsville is a challenger as is Mark Ash, a Libertarian.
Lieutenant Governor, the second-highest executive in the state and presides over the Texas Senate. Dan Patrick, the incumbent and Republican is seeking a third term. He had two challengers, Mike Collier, a Democrat and Shanna Steele, a Libertarian.
Agriculture Commissioner oversees the agriculture department and supports farmers and administers school lunch programs. Sid Miller, the incumbent and Republican won the Republican primary for a third term. His challenger is Susan hays, a Democrat.
Land Commissioner, who oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo. There are three candidates running for this office, Dawn Buckingham, a Republican, Jay Kleberg, a Democrat and Alfred Molison, Green Party.
Comptroller, is the state official responsible for collecting taxes, overseeing the state treasury and forecasting the amount of money that’s available to legislators when they craft the state’s two-year budget. Glenn Hegar, the incumbent and a Republican is running for a third term. His challengers are Janet T. Dudding, a Democrat andV. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza, a Libertarian.
Railroad Commissioner, the person that regulates the oil and gas industry. The candidates are Wayne Christian, the incumbent and a Republican. His challengers are Luke Warford, a Democrat, Jaime Andrés Díez , a Libertarian, and Hunter Crow, Green Party.
There are now 38-districts in Texas U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, and 31 sitting members are running again. The state’s current delegation consists of 23 Republicans and 13 Democrats. Rusk County is in U.S. House District 1 and with Louie Gohmert not running Nathaniel Moran is the Republican candidate and Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson, a Democrat his challenger.
Texas Senate which consists of 31-members. Rusk County is in Senate District. Bryan Hughes, the incumbent and Republican is uncontested this year.
Texas House which consists of 150 members with each one serving a two-year term. Rusk County is in House District 11. Travis Clardy, the incumbent and Republican is uncontested this year.
For District 9 State Board of Education there is only one candidate, Keven Ellis, a Republican and he is uncontested.
Local Rusk County candidates and positions will appear in a future issue of The Henderson News.