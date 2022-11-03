As sugar highs fade and candy bags are hidden by cavity-fighting parents, the return of Henderson’s Public Safety Fun Night goes down as a spooky success.
Downtown Henderson was teeming with all sorts of ghastly ghouls, shuffling zombies, dastardly pirates, twirling princesses, and even a giant balloon animal as costumed kiddos swarmed for handfuls of their favorite sugary sweet treats. With Halloween festivities happening concurrently in the general area Henderson’s streets were flooded with beasties and the din of ringing doorbells and shouts of Trick or Treat filled the air.
Henderson Fire Department’s Central Fire Station was the setting for the Public Safety Fun Night.
A never-ending line of treasure seekers entered the Department’s bay in search of candy but were also allowed to tour the Departments well-lit fire trucks, snap photos with their favorite fireman or giant Dalmatian mascot, and clamber into a few fully-lit Henderson Police Department vehicles. Firefighters gladly demonstrated a few of the workings of their trucks such as lights, sirens, and even extending the ladder.
The tiny terrors couldn’t get enough of Andy, the tiny UTHealth Ambulance, as he wheeled his way through the crowd doing a fine job of avoiding shins and toes.
Members of the Henderson City Council, City of Henderson, Henderson Police Department, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department were on hand to join in the Halloween fun, posing for photos and passing out treats to the hundreds of visitors.