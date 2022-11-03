Wrap

As sugar highs fade and candy bags are hidden by cavity-fighting parents, the return of Henderson’s Public Safety Fun Night goes down as a spooky success. 

Downtown Henderson was teeming with all sorts of ghastly ghouls, shuffling zombies, dastardly pirates, twirling princesses, and even a giant balloon animal as costumed kiddos swarmed for handfuls of their favorite sugary sweet treats. With Halloween festivities happening concurrently in the general area Henderson’s streets were flooded with beasties and the din of ringing doorbells and shouts of Trick or Treat filled the air. 

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription