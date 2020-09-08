For far too many people, Labor Day holds no real significance.
It’s another one of those randomly placed days throughout the year where we get to play hooky from adulthood. A day for sleeping in, bingeing those last few episodes of that series you just never have time to finish and maybe firing up the grill, if nature’s thermostat isn’t set to hellfire.
Any way you choose to spend your Labor Day is exactly the right way, but while we’re lounging and bingeing we should take a moment to understand how this mini-vacation day came to be.
The blood, sweat, and tears of our American labor force are the foundation on which this country and her prosperity stand. Take a moment on this Labor Day weekend to reflect on the struggles and sacrifices of those who laid the paths that led to the creature comforts working society takes for granted today.
The hour-long lunch breaks, paid vacations, and weekends away from work that most workers enjoy exist due to the U.S. labor movement.
While there’s some contention over who actually created Labor Day, Peter J. McGuire, co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York both proposed a day be set aside each year to recognize and reflect on the contributions of the American worker.
The first celebration of Labor Day was held on September 5, 1882, in New York, with a parade and a festival that drew a crowd of nearly 10,000 people, states the U.S. Department of Labor.
By 1885 and ‘86 several municipalities had drafted and passed ordinances recognizing Labor Day which created a movement aimed at securing state legislation. While the idea for Labor Day and the first state bill regarding the day were both borne of New Yorker preparation, Oregon was the first U.S. state to pass its observance into law. Following suit, four more states passed comparable laws which created the Labor Day holiday by legislative enactment.
Within the next seven years, 23 more states adopted the holiday. By June of 1894, Congress passed an act recognizing Labor Day as a legal holiday and dedicating the first Monday in September to its celebration.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, Labor Day celebrations across the country have been canceled for the first time in decades, including the annual New York event.
While the passing of time, and world events, has drastically changed the pomp and vigor in which Labor Day is celebrated, there’s nothing to stop you from pausing in your own personal festivities to say a quiet thanks to those who came before and on whose backs our progress is established.