Texas Eastern 9-1-1 Network announced the availability of Text-to-9-1-1 service in Rusk and Harrison counties, according to a media release Friday morning.
The Text to 9-1-1 is a service allows citizens to send a text message directly to 9-1-1 for assistance in the event they are unable to make a voice call.
This is how it works. Simply send a text as you would normally.
In the recipient field enter 911, compose the message and push send. Once the text is sent, the 9-1-1 system will send an automated message asking the individual texting for the address of the emergency.
This starts the text session between 9-1-1 and the individual needing emergency help.
It is important to remember that text to 9-1-1 services should only be used in an emergency situation, when someone is unable to speak.
Examples include if the person is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud would put the individual in danger. Text-to-9-1-1 also provides a silent alternative in cases such as a child abduction, active shooter or domestic abuse.
When texting 9-1-1, a person needs to know the exact location and the nature of the emergency.
Use simple language and no abbreviations or slang.
Please do not text and drive. Pull over to a safe location before sending a text to 9-1-1.
Texas Eastern 9-1-1 Network’s Director, Pam Allen, would like to remind everyone that if you are able, please call 9-1-1. It takes longer to get all the information when communicating through text messages.
Currently you can only Text-to-9-1-1 with the four major wireless carriers: AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless™.
If the person is in an area where texting service is not available to 9-1-1, they will receive a ‘bounce-back’ message telling you to make a voice call. If anyone would like more information about Text-to-9-1-1, please visit the Texas Eastern 9-1-1 Network’s website at www.texaseastern911.org.