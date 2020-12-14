If you were born or lived in Texas for any length of time you have heard that Texas is the only state in United States that can pull out of the Union. Some say it’s a fact while others claim it’s not true.
Kyle Biedermann, Texas House Representative from Fredricksburg believes that it is true and plans to file legislation during the January legislation session in Austin for secession (withdrawal) from the United States.
It appears from his recent posts that he disagrees with the direction that our nation is moving and wants to do something about it.
On December 8 he posted on his Facebook page the following:
“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation. This legislation perfectly aligns with Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution which reads:
“All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient.”
On December 11 he posted on his website a petition for Texans to sign and support this referendum and how to get updates about how to get involved. You may find this information at https://kylebiedermann.com/support-referendum-for-texas-independence-sign-the-petition-now.
Biedermann, is a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives for District 73, which encompasses Comal, Gillespie, and Kendall counties in the eastern portion of the Texas Hill Country. He owns and operates a hardware store within the district and was elected in 2016.
According to our history books Texas became an independent nation in 1836 and remained that way until its admission into the Union in 1845. Once again Texas left the United States on Feb. 1, 1861. After the Civil War and Reconstruction of the 1860s, Texas was fully re-admitted into the Union in 1870.
Will Texas fly the lone star flag in a lone state like it did 185 years ago?
Only time will tell.