The Texas House of Representatives voted 80 to 64 in favor of House Bill 547, also known as the UIL Equal Access Bill or the “Tim Tebow Bill” after the professional football player and sports commentator who was able as a homeschool student to participate in school sports due to similar legislation.
If passed, this bill would allow homeschooled students the chance to compete in University Interscholastic League (UIL) extracurricular activities within their local public school, if allowed by their particular district.
“The passage of HB 547 is a tremendous step forward for the homeschoolers of Texas,” said THSC President Tim Lambert. “According to the Census Bureau, over 12% of the students in Texas were homeschooling as of last September/October. That would be well over 750,000 students. If the Texas Senate passes this legislation and the Governor signs it into law, Texas will be the 36th state to allow homeschoolers to participate in extra-curricular activities of public schools.”
Passage through the Texas House of Representatives on a second reading vote is a historic step for this legislation.
The bill, originally filed in November of 2020, and authored by State Representatives James Frank, Dan Huberty, Dustin Barrows, and Mary Gonzalez, currently rests in the Senate Education Committee as of May 14, where it will need to be voted through and then passed by the full Senate before landing on the desk of Governor Greg Abbott.
HB 547 is vehemently opposed by the Texas High School Coaches Association who stated on the organization’s Twitter account on May 13, “The amendments made to this bill DO NOT offer sufficient alternatives for leveling the playing field for our public school athletes!”
The opposition doesn’t rest with the THCA, as other homeschool groups and out-of-state organizations have joined in to speak against the legislation.