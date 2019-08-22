NEW LONDON – It has become a part of tradition to honor fallen heroes be they military or local/county law enforcement and first responders.
In the town of New London of about 1,000 residents, they are not just heroes, they are family.
M.V. Hudson was serving his community, responding to a fire call, when he and two other firefighters were injured in a vehicle accident on Feb. 28, 2018, in Rusk County. Hudson died later of his injuries.
The Texas Brotherhood riders were on their 10th annual ride, trekking through Texas in 100-degree heat, Monday in honor of several fallen first responders, including Hudson.
The group presented (Mrs.) Johnnie Ellen Hudson with a plaque that included the patches of, not only, the New London Fire Department, but the other honorees from the 2019 riders that passed through the county.
“I cannot believe what these guys have gone through to M.V.’s memory over here at New London,” she said. “They have gone far beyond what people expect, riding those bicycles in this heat.”
Hudson was a 45-year career veteran in the New London area. He worked for Texas Eastman, also as a firefighter.
“My grandson was a firefighter,” she said. “He was with his papa in the accident.
I want to thank all the members of the fire department of New London for all they have done to make such a great turn out for M.V.”
Rob Goldstaw, representing the Texas Brotherhood Ride spoke to attendees and presented the plaque to Mrs. Hudson.
“Our mission at the Texas Brotherhood Ride is to never forget the sacrifice of the line of duty deaths, be it police or fireman,” he said.
“We are from all over the country. Every year we have a jersey,” he said. “We’ve been doing this for about 10 years. One of the old jerseys comes out and a person will wear the jersey, it will carry the names of who we have ridden for, so we never forget their sacrifices of the past.”
“We are through it (the Texas heat),” he said. “When it starts getting hard and starts getting rough, we look right in front of us and we see the names of those fallen. Those names motivate you and we know those would rather be on that bike with us at that moment.”
New London Fire Chief Curtis Riley said this was the first year they have had the opportunity to host the riders passing through.
“This is a great organization and a good thing that they are doing to support our firemen,” he said. “Anytime you lose a fireman in a small town like this, it’s just like family, it hurts.”
Hudson was president of the New London Fire Department and former mayor of the town. According to Riley, Hudson was a source of vast information for the younger firefighters.