Aggravated kidnapping report leads to string of arrests
The mid-morning swarm of law enforcement activity on May 11, in the parking lot of the Texas Bank located on 79 South left Henderson residents questioning the commotion and ended in six arrests with a wide array of charges.
Multiple Rusk County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the call for service surrounding allegations of Aggravated Kidnapping. The reported victim alleged to have been held against their will for roughly 48 hours. They also claimed to have been physically assaulted and extorted in that time frame.
The continued investigation into these charges resulted in the issuance of an evidentiary search warrant which was served at a residence located on County Road 411D.
Luiz Rocha Hernandez, 40, of Henderson, and Christina Boyd, 34, of Henderson fled the scene upon warrant execution and were arrested while attempting to evade officers in a wooded area off of County Road 411D.
Boyd remains incarcerated at the Rusk County Jail on charges of Aggravated Kidnapping with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest or Detention, and Failure to Identify-Giving False or Fictitious Information which carry a combined bond amount of $315,000.
Hernandez is still in custody on the same charges with the added charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by a Felon, and multiple cases of Obstruction of Justice and traffic offenses racking up a total bond of $375,500.
An immigration detainer has also been placed on Hernandez.
Subsequent investigation into the Aggravated Kidnapping led RCSO Investigators to request and serve a controlled substance search warrant at 419 North Jackson Street in Henderson.
Kenneth Threet, a 40-year-old Henderson resident was arrested at the scene on a Parole Violation with no bond issued, and Christian Montoya, 22, Henderson, on Burglary of a Habitation and Theft of Property charges. A $60,000 bond was issued on the burglary with none available on the theft charge.
Both remain in custody at the Rusk County Jail.
Tiffany Davis, 36, and Sharla Furlong, 58, both of Henderson, were also arrested in the execution of the warrant.
Davis remains in custody on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, with a bond amount of $9,000.
Furlong has been released with a bond of $10,000 on the charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Seized during the warrant were suspected methamphetamines, a firearm, and a reported stolen vehicle.