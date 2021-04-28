Houston-based author Thomas Fellows excitedly announced the release of his fourth book Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Embracing Suffering.
The writing of this challenged Fellows to question his role as author, leading him to see himself as more of an educator, regurgitating information that he’s gleaned from other authors, history, music, movies, and the Bible.
Life hasn’t always come easy for Fellows whose struggle with depression drove him to the brink of suicide which lead him to the works of Dr. Nassir Ghaemi, who wrote the foreword in Fellows’ upcoming book and taught him the more suffering he experienced the more empathy he would have for others. A breakthrough for which he thanks God and in turn learned to appreciate the most difficult moments in his life.
Fellows will be donating 100% of the profits from the book to the National Institute for Mental Health for suicide awareness.
Fellows, from early on, knew writing was his calling, a path made clear by his perfect scores on the essay portion of the ACT and SAT.
“I’ve found that the most successful people of all take people seriously regardless of their gender, age, or educational background,” said Fellows, fondly remembering his encounter with author David Brooks. “I happened to get the chance to meet David Brooks in 2019 in Atlanta at a book signing. I suggested a book to read, he took my suggestion more seriously than anyone ever has. It meant the world that he took me seriously. In the past few years, both family and friends have rarely taken me seriously. It speaks to Brooks’s humility and the security he had in himself that he did.”
“In terms of the process of writing this book,” said Fellows, “I do exactly what David Brooks writes about in the introduction of his New York Times best-selling book, The Second Mountain:
‘When speaking of writers, he said, “We are like beggars who try to show other beggars where we found bread. You have to get only a few pages into this book to realize that I quote a lot of people wiser than myself. I mean a lot of people. I’m unapologetic about this. It’s occurred to me many times over the course of writing this book that maybe I’m not really a writer. I’m a teacher or middleman. I take the curriculum of other people’s knowledge and I pass it along.”
“To influence someone you must first be influenced yourself,” said Fellows who finds these connections in every aspect of his life and hopes his influence can educate another along the path of their own struggles.
Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish will be available May 8, 2021, on Amazon along with his other three works.