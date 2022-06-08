Rusk County Treasure Hunters hold seeded event
A typically quiet Brachfield corner was awash with a cacophony of chirps, beeps, and buzzes as the Rusk County Treasure Hunters held their highly-anticipated bi-annual seeded hunt, with special celebrity guests Gypsy Jewels and Keith Wills.
Members of the group, along with some visiting members of the Smith County chapter, started the day by seeding the host property, the beautiful sprawling Brachfield estate of Doug and Jo Ann Dunn. Treasure hunters walked the freshly mowed acreage tossing valuable coins, marked tokens, and jewelry for the morning’s treasure-seekers to find and trade in for mounds of gifts and prizes.
YouTube star and podcast host, Gypsy Jewels, was on hand representing the Garrett brand of metal detectors and detecting supplies who sponsor her Zero Discrimination treasure hunting channel, and who are active supporters of the Treasure Hunter organizations and their dedicated members. Preferring the excitement of an unplanned hunt, Jewels could be found creeping in the forested areas bordering the Dunn property hoping for the chance to dig up a long-lost East Texas relic.
“I love these seeded hunts just for the camaraderie,” said Jewels. “It’s nice to see this many people come together because they love detecting. I will help plant everything, but I don’t hunt them. I prefer the natural hunt.”
As the morning’s hunt came to a close and the prize portion of the day commenced, the slew of sweaty seekers settled in to sort their tokens and finds.
“I’ve almost been in here a year,” said hunter and member David ‘Tiny’ Burch. “I started detecting after a buddy of mine showed me a YouTube video. My dad used to do it all the time but after that video I bought a little Minelab detector. I totally just fell in love with it plus the guys you meet, the people you meet.”
The Rusk County Treasure Hunters Association was founded more than 30 years ago by metal detecting enthusiast A.D. Clark with vital assistance from globe trotting treasure hunter and detecting expert Wills. The club provided a forum for persons interested in recreational treasure, amateur archaeology, recovery of local historical artifacts, and fellowship
primarily with the use of metal detectors.
The Rusk County Treasure Hunters Association meets every month on the second Tuesday of each month with June’s guest speaker being Jake Keeling, local author and historian.
Meetings start at 7 p.m. and are held in the South Main Church of Christ fellowship hall located at402 S. Main St, Henderson.