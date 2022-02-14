Thursday night’s Laneville ISD school board meeting left a large group of citizens asking questions and wiping tears.
The regularly called board meeting kicked off earlier than usual with a 5 p.m. Executive Session to address the Level 3 Grievance of Laneville resident George Carey. Carey is seeking to appeal the months-long decision to trespass him from school grounds. The board’s final decision on the matter was never formally released.
More than 20 concerned residents gathered inside the small administration building to speak their minds on multiple ongoing issues within the district and to bear witness to the night’s events as they unfolded. Laneville resident Rhonda Waggoner addressed the board briefly over a reimbursement, which led to a small back and forth between herself and a board member, but her real objective was to deliver a petition she’d received with more than 150 signatures calling for the resignations of Superintendent Teresa Shelton and Board President Robert Loftis. The board was reluctant to accept the document as Waggoner stated it had been placed in her mailbox and she’d been asked to arrange delivery.
After a quick reading of the paperwork, Loftis moved the papers to the side and continued on with the public comments while Shelton handed her copy to an unknown gentleman.
Laneville alum Marquet Anderson came before the board to offer her time to help coach the now-defunct girls’ basketball team, having already offered her services to the coaching staff to no response. “I played basketball, they all know me,” said Anderson. “A couple of parents outside of the high school building wanted me to help them with basketball. It’s to help all the students and it would be a lot easier to be able to use this gym since all the students go here than to try to meet at another gym to help some of our own.”
Former LISD Counselor, Suzanne Kinard, addressed the apparent lack of scholarships made available to Laneville’s students. “I worked at the Laneville school for a long time,” said Kinard. “When I left we getting $250,000 a year worth of scholarships.” Board president Loftis regularly interrupted Kinard’s attempt to question the idea of making the school’s counselor a part-time basketball coach while limiting her ability to help the students continue their educational careers due to insufficient scholarship opportunities. The responses, which openly violated the Texas Open Meetings Act, led to a more than seven-minute squabble between the pair. To end the bickering Superintendent Shelton promised to compile a list of scholarship totals and a list of board members that have resigned within the last two years, a secondary request of Kinard.
Mariah Pollard stirred the emotions of onlookers as she addressed the decision made by LISD’s Athletic Director, Tracy Kincade, to forfeit the remainder of the girls’ basketball season. With the sniffles of her emotional teammates in the background, Pollard implored the board to accept the offers of help from within the community. “We strongly feel like Coach Kincade does not care about us as a team,” said a shaky-voiced Pollard. “We feel like we need somebody to show us how to do things and how to be respectful instead of being rude. We need somebody that’s going to show us how to work as a team.”
With all public comments made the board moved on to quickly review administrative reports and schedule a school board training to be held in Fort Worth from June 29 through July 2. Superintendent Shelton did verify medical alerts that COVID cases would spike after the holidays and then subside as she’s witnessed the cases rise and quickly fall with only one COVID report made through the week.
The board approved the updated school calendar and the list of additional substitutes. They also accepted the resignation of board member Corky Allen.
Loftis and the board heard bids for the purchase of a brand new school bus to be used solely for field trips for students, paid for with ESSER III funds. They unanimously chose to purchase the gas-powered bus which was more than $3,000 cheaper than the diesel version. This purchase will use more than $107,000 of the federal funds. They also approved bids to upgrade the school’s fiber-optic services through Eastex telephone with 85% of the cost being grant-funded while the school’s 15% comes to roughly $2,723.
The board then motioned to go back into executive session to discuss administrative contracts and salaries, namely, pay raises and extended contracts. While the board never returned to open session to share their final decision a disgruntled board member who left before the meeting formally adjourned, claimed the motion passed.