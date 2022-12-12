Ongoing tensions between the Laneville ISD administration and the grandmother of an LISD student alleging extensive bullying came to an explosive head as Thursday evening's hours-long meeting adjourned.
Laura Booher, custodial grandparent, and long-time LISD employee kicked off the meeting's public comments with a call for action regarding ongoing allegations of bullying. Booher has spoken on the subject at previous meetings but claims to have received no assistance in the matter.
"I want to know what the board is going to do about my baby being bullied and about my baby being threatened here at Laneville ISD," she said. "I'm following the chain of command, once again, but I'm here tonight, I need an answer on what the board is going to do."
Tensions surrounding the situation carried on into an hour-long Executive Session, as shouts from within the meeting room could be heard outside the doors among the waiting attendees. Quick adjournment after reentry into Open Forum left opportunity for Superintendent Teresa Wright to address Booher, offering to visit privately during Friday's school day in hopes of resolving the conflict.
Booher's repeated refusal to meet privately and clear frustration in her claims of inaction sparked contretemps that appeared to have very nearly turned physical following Wright's fiery admonition of "You know what, we can talk right now." Wright and Booher did adjourn to the Superintendent's private office from which shouting continued briefly. No conclusion appeared to have been reached as both parties remained clearly flustered as they exited the office upon request of the newly-selected board president, Carl 'Corky' Allen.
LISD Resource Teacher, Rachel McGinnis spoke during public comments expressing her dismay at an article recently published regarding the arrest of the school's Assistant Principal, Shannon Freeman. She questioned the necessity of the coverage and revisited her own experience as the focus of a previously published story in which she claimed her ethics were called into question.
Newly-hired Rusk County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, Patrick Dooley took a moment to introduce himself to the board and school administrators, offering his services to the district.
After the swearing-in of newly-elected board members, Robert Clark, Bobby Robertson, Carl Allen, Suzanne Kinard, and George Carey, the board swiftly moved on to the reorganization of officers. The long-held role of President was transferred from Robert Loftis to returning board member Carl Allen. Suzanne Kinard was made Vice President and Bryan Blanton was given the title of Secretary.
Morgan LaGrone returned to present the 2021-2022 Financial Audit, a carry-over from last month's abandoned agenda.
LaGrone commended the district and the diligence of Superintendent Wright in its near-flawless audit. With no findings, no difficulties, and no disagreements, she was happy to report the district's general fund rests at more than $1.7 million, which is well above the recommended emergency reserve of at least three months of payroll. The running of a tight financial ship allowed the school to show a $161,000 increase in the general fund balance.
LaGrone applauded Wright's watchful eye as she reported a near-finding which was discovered, reported, and resolved in quick succession.
In preparation for the thorough audit, Wright discovered an alleged incident of embezzlement by an LISD staff member.
Once again, LISD received a rating of Superior in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, or FIRST, report. Wright reported the school's perfect score of 100 points and its passing of 20 rating indicators.
She moved on to administrative reports with a quick update on benchmark testing data which she intends to delve more deeply into during the January board meeting.
New board member Suzanne Kinard requested a more in-depth view of school expenditures with LISD Business Manager, Alicia Mathis explaining pertinent on-the-spot questions but promising to expand on line item entries to aid in board members' understanding of district expenditures.
The board unanimously approved a surprise retention stipend proposed by Wright.
"What we would like to do with our December check is give every staff member a $500 retention stipend," said Wright. "We would be able to do that with out ESSER money, just to show our staff appreciation."
Motion and second quickly followed with board member Blanton issuing a cheery, "Merry Christmas."
A 4-2 vote saw substitutes Samantha Keen and Tanya Satter added to the substitute list.