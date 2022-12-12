LISD

Ongoing tensions between the Laneville ISD administration and the grandmother of an LISD student alleging extensive bullying came to an explosive head as Thursday evening's hours-long meeting adjourned. 

Laura Booher, custodial grandparent, and long-time LISD employee kicked off the meeting's public comments with a call for action regarding ongoing allegations of bullying. Booher has spoken on the subject at previous meetings but claims to have received no assistance in the matter.

