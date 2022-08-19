Laneville, Leverett’s Chapel ISDs rein in County’s only A rating
The Texas Education Agency released its 2022 Accountability reports for school districts across the state with most Rusk County schools faring well on the A-F scale.
Stipulations added to the annual report from the passing of Senate Bill 1365 which provided school districts with an additional year of relaxed accountability as they cope with learning loss surrounding COVID-19, provided for any schools obtaining an F or D rating would be assigned a Not Rated label to avoid future penalties.
Laneville and Leverett’s Chapel ISDs were the only Rusk County schools to earn an A rating.
While not eligible for Distinction Designations due to lower scores in previous years, Laneville ISDs Student Achievement scores rose nearly 40 points over last year’s total of 38 with a score of 79 for the 21-22 school year adding positive data to the school’s solidly awarded overall A rating.
STAAR results brought in a score of 81 and paired with the district’s 100% scores for College, Career, and Military Readiness and graduation rating, Leverett’s Chapel ISD earned a strong A in TEA ratings.
Carlisle ISD brought home an overall B for the district with its 90% graduation rate and low Closing the Gap scores with multiple unmet targets in Student Success Status and mathematics. CISD was not eligible for Distinction Designations per the 2022 Accountability manual.
Mount Enterprise ISD earned an overall B rating and a Post Secondary Readiness Distinction with 60% of total PSR indicators. While Closing the Gaps scores were on the low side with a C rating, the school’s progress score rating of A paired with a CCM Readiness score of 98 and a 90% graduation rate cinched up the district’s high B rating.
Overton ISD scored a solid B rating overall A ratings in both School Progress and Academic Growth. These strong ratings were brought low by dismal scores in Relative Performance and a scaled score of 65 on College, Career, and Military Readiness.
Tatum ISD showed a high B rating with a Student Achievement rating of 89 paired with 88s in School Progress and Closing the Gaps. No Postsecondary Readiness distinctions were earned with only 9% of indicators met. Tatum’s graduation rate came in at 100% for the 21-22 school year.
West Rusk County Consolidated ISD averaged an overall B rating with mid-range scores across the board. The Closing the Gaps data showed unmet targets throughout the field save Gradation Rate Status and Participation with nearly 100% in both.
Henderson ISD garnered an overall Not Rated score per SB 1365. Lower than typical STAAR results and a nearly failing score for College, Career, and Military Readiness left the district meeting only 8% of the 13 eligible Distinction Designation indicators. HISD has been identified for targeted support by the TEA.
