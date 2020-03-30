Early April is traditionally the standardized testing period, however the COVID-19 has managed to wipe those tests out.
The Henderson Independent School District is in emergency shutdown until April 8, and according to HISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Stephanie Bonneau, all testing has been scrubbed.
“All STAAR/EOC (End Of Course) tests for the year have been canceled by TEA (Texas Education Agency),” she said.
The promotion system for leaving fifth and eighth grades is being left to the district, Bonneau said.
“The state is allowing districts to determine whether or not a student promotes in 5th and 8th grades (when a student is required to pass STAAR to promote to the next grade) and is allowing high school students to be exempt from taking the STAAR/EOC test as long as they pass the corresponding course,” she said.
What comes next is still up in the air, according to Bonneau.
“It is difficult to say right now because we do not know when we will return,” she said. “Once we know that date, we will create a plan to determine where students are academically and we will plan instruction according to that information. There will be “catching up” to do.”
HISD is employing stopgap methods to ensure students maintain and retain what they have accomplished so far this school year.
“We have set up a remote learning platform for each campus. Teachers are posting assignments there to help prevent knowledge loss while we are out of school,” she said. “This is not homeschooling, but is distance learning. The teachers are still available to support students and learning. While some of the assignments are more traditional, some are more “gaming” style.”
“We also have a couple of groups of teachers that have gotten together to create a virtual classroom through Facebook. They have a schedule and live lessons throughout the day that are then recorded and can be watched by students either live or later,” she said.
Bonneau went on to explain that graduating seniors will not be affected by this testing change. If they needed to take a test this year, they will be given a project commiserate to the content of the test to complete in lieu of the STAAR/EOC test. No seniors should be taking a test for the first time, so these would all be re-testers.
STAAR tests schedules are as follows:
Reading: Third – 10th
Writing: Fourth and Seventh
Math: Third – Ninth
Science: Fifth, Eighth, Ninth
Social Studies: Eighth and 11th