The Department of State Health Services reported 6,400 confirmed cases within the county, an increase of eight from the last reported total of 6,392. The DSHS continues to report probable COVID-19 totals for the county, and those numbers climbed slightly to 4,104.
With testing totals continuing to rise even as the curve continues to flatten, the cumulative testing total for the county climbed to 53,636, with 38,744 molecular tests conducted along with 2,557 antibody tests and 12,335 antigen tests.
Rusk County’s fatality total rose to 220.
The Department of State Health Services COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,805 newly confirmed cases within the state, with 234 newly-reported fatalities as of February 24, 2022.
Texas Health and Human Services reported 45,620 vaccines administered in Rusk County, representing the full vaccination of 41.51% of the applicable County population. DSHS reported a total of 24,346 residents having at least one dose, while the remaining 21,274 are fully vaccinated. The total percentage of Texas residents vaccinated stands at 75.37%. More than 7,484 Rusk County residents have taken additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) COVID dashboard reported display errors with no update available as of press time.
As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, DSHS attempts to disperse the most accurate and timely information. TDCJ provides a daily update on testing and reported positive results and deaths due to COVID-19.
To view regularly updated information, Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 updates can be found at https://tdem.maps.arcgis.com, and DSHS information is available on their COVID-19 dashboard at www.txdshs.maps.arcgis.com.