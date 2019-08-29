PRICE – Tax rates decreased for the upcoming year, but because property evaluations are up, Carlisle ISD taxpayers will pay on the average of $34 more for a property valued near $100,000.
The CISD Board of Trustees set the tax rate at $1.407 per $100 of assessed evaluation, which is down from last year’s rate of $1.52 per $100.
Last year’s market value of a house was $89,834 compared to this year’s assessment of $98,943. Additionally, value of new property more than doubled in the district from $1,540,000 to $3,629,750.
Cherokee County evaluations jumped from $48,167,956 in 2018 to $63,960,370, almost a 30% increase.
The revenue for the budget jumped to $9,199,615, up over $1.1 million over last year. The board saw increases in maintenance and operations (18.27%), debt service (2.18%) and total expenditures (15.77%) for the fiscal year that begins Sept. 1.
However, there was a silver lining in that teachers received $700,000 from the state, which increased the teacher pay level to the state mandated level.
Carlisle also received $69,442 from the Rusk County Wide School District funds, which were dedicated to educational supplies.
Additionally, the board had to amend last year’s budget to shift funds of $135,000 to cover expenses needed to begin this school year. The board also approved a measure to set aside $600,000 in the budget in future years to avoid shifting funds late in the fiscal year.
In other business, the board approved a May band trip to Disney World; approved an insurance policy, along with cyber protection, and approved a contract for a property value study appeal to be performed by Linebarger.
The three building principals all report normal class sizes and the school year was off to a great start.
CISD board meetings are typically the fourth Monday of each month; however, special work sessions are scheduled as needed.