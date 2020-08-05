As many have contemplated over the past few months about school returning to in-person learning in the fall, others may have wondered if they were going to have a Tax-Free Weekend to buy school supplies.
Indeed we are still proceeding with Tax-Free Weekend despite the concerns for COVID-19. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, Glenn Hegar, is the chief chamberlain in charge of the state’s financial operations.
Stated on the comptroller website, due to the COVID-19 executive order stores are encouraged to enforce social distancing protocols and implementing the use of masks while we shop.
While taxpayers are encouraged to shop during the tax-free weekend to support local businesses, there are other ways to shop for the comfort of those not aspiring to engage in public services as of right now.
Consumers may shop in stores, online, by mail, custom orders, or catalog sellers that are doing business in Texas, all for the convenience of Texas residents. The weekend starts on Friday, August 7, 2020, and ends at midnight on Sunday.
During this interval, for the tax exemption to apply, the items must be under $100 each as well as purchased during that time frame.
If ordered online, the qualification for the tax exemption is increased by including conditions, such as the item must be ordered and paid for the weekend, and if the seller accepts the order while marking the package for immediate shipment.
This allows for situations when delivery may come at a later time but was still sent out within the time frame.
Layaway is possible if the final payment on an item is made during the weekend or choose an item to place on layaway. If a package has multiple items with a delivery charge per item, then items will be processed as separate, therefore the qualifying items can apply the tax-exempt conditions.
Qualifying items are assessed in detail on the Texas Comptroller’s site under the Texas Tax Exemption Weekend article.
Business accounts or membership retailers require exemption certificates for purchases during the weekend. Also, false charges of tax for qualifying items can be returned by the seller or by filing a form directly on the Texas Comptroller’s website. Both forms can be found there.