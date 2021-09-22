Members of the Tatum United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 125th Anniversary at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 25, and would like to invite all interested to help them mark this occasion and commemorate the church’s rich history of service to the community.
Built in 1896, the Methodist Church of Tatum, which eventually became Tatum United Methodist Church in 1968 after the merger of the Methodist Church with the Evangelical United Brethren Church, was rumored to be the first church to exist in the blossoming town. An excerpt from Enduring Through the Ages, a history of the church created by dedicated members of TUMC relives a quote from Rev. R.M. House, the Pastor of the Tatum Methodist Church of 1940 saying “In 1891 the Santa Fe Railroad had recently been built creating the little community of Tatum. In October of that year, there were as yet, no church buildings erected. Sometimes church services were held in the old colonial home of Uncle Fox Tatum, which still stands and is owned and occupied by Rev. Egbert Jameson, Baptist minister. A Sunday School was organized in a dry goods and grocery store owned by Mr. Tatum which stood where the Baptist church stands today.”
It was stated by an unnamed historian that many different denominations held services in the early Tatum Methodist Church and the large revival services were a highly anticipated event.
Throughout the years, the Women’s Society of Christian Service played a huge role in the 40s and 50s church environment hosting various fundraising projects. The most successful project was the publication of a cookbook.
The first pastor to serve the church in the 1950s was a student pastor named Rev. Glen Messer. He served for over two years. Soon after, in June of 1953, Bishop A. Frank Smith, assigned young Rev. Guston (Gus) Browning to be the church’s new pastor. With three months of seminary remaining, Rev. Browning and his wife, Jackie, lived in the parsonage while he commuted to Dallas until his graduation in August of that year. His salary was set at a now unimaginable $200 per month.
In December of 1955, the brick facade was erected which held true until September 23, 1990, when groundbreaking for a new sanctuary began.
This sanctuary stands today still filled with the love of the Lord and the love for the people of Tatum that lead to its first creation.