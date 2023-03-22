The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees recognized the achievements of several standout Henderson High School (HS) students in its regular meeting on Tuesday evening. The honored students included Marlow Salazar and Heather Minter, two band members who were selected for the All-State band, Kylie Langford who was selected for the All-State choir and the Mock Trial team who recently competed at State.
The Association of Texas Small School Bands receives 10,000 auditions from students across the state every year and less than 300 are chosen for the three separate bands that perform at the state level in Austin. Minter, who plays the clarinet, was chosen for All-State for the first time and this is the second year for Salazar, a trombone player. Minter and Salazar performed with the All-State band on Feb. 11 in Austin after two days of rehearsals.
The Texas Music Educator Association’s (TMEA) Small School Mixed Choir is one of four choir groups that compete each year at the annual TMEA convention in San Antonio. Langford, an alto singer, earned a spot after auditions that encompassed 70,000 students across the state.
The Henderson HS Mock Trial team recently competed against several East Texas private schools in Tyler, Texas where they assumed the roles of prosecutors, defense attorneys and witnesses in a mock trial overseen by real attorneys. Henderson came away with first place in Tyler which earned them a spot at the State competition. The latter took place in the historic courthouse district in downtown Dallas from March 3 to 4. Though Henderson didn’t ultimately win, they made a strong showing against several elite private schools and magnet law school teams.
In other agenda items for the meeting, the Board unanimously approved extending the District’s original depository contract with Texas Bank, the adoption of a resolution approving the District’s investment policy as required by the Public Funds Investment Act, approved Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb’s membership in the Region 7 Advisory Committee and approved three minor budget amendments.
The next Board meeting will take place on Monday, April 17.