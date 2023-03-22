The Henderson ISD Board of Trustees recognized the achievements of several standout Henderson High School (HS) students in its regular meeting on Tuesday evening. The honored students included Marlow Salazar and Heather Minter, two band members who were selected for the All-State band, Kylie Langford who was selected for the All-State choir and the Mock Trial team who recently competed at State.

The Association of Texas Small School Bands receives 10,000 auditions from students across the state every year and less than 300 are chosen for the three separate bands that perform at the state level in Austin. Minter, who plays the clarinet, was chosen for All-State for the first time and this is the second year for Salazar, a trombone player. Minter and Salazar performed with the All-State band on Feb. 11 in Austin after two days of rehearsals. 

