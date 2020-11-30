On Monday, October 26, The Henderson News received a call that there had been an accident over the weekend. We contacted the Henderson Police Department for a copy of the accident report that morning and were told that the report had not been completed yet.
Our request was delayed for several days when another attempt was made to which we were told that the department had 14 days to complete the report. After several more attempts we were told we would have to file an open records request by contacting the City Secretary, which we filed on November 13.
Since we have never had to do this before for an accident report that involved only one vehicle on private property, no arrest or ticket written, neither was the accident under investigation was very unusual. This began to raise suspicion as to why a formal request had to be made for a simple report and it must now be submitted to City Hall instead of the police department, not to mention 19 days had passed.
According to Texas Government Code 552 of the Public Information Act once a request is made the governmental entity has up to 10 days to respond. If there are a large number of pages to gather it could take several weeks according to the Texas Municipal League (TML). Our request was only three pages. Also, if it is going to take more than 10 days the governmental body must contact the requester according to TML.
Typically public information requests are provided by the governmental entity that has the information. In this case that would be the Henderson Police Department and not the City Secretary at City Hall.
When we requested a reason as to why we had to now go through this procedure when we never had to before we were told that the decision came from higher up. The suspicion level is now greater than before as to who made the decision to change the state law.
So we placed another open records request for the body cam footage of the accident that involved the Tatum Police officer and received it within two days. This was much quicker than previously.
From the incident report and body cam footage of rookie Officer Daniel Diosdado’s report this is what happened the night when Henderson resident and Tatum police officer Parker Sweeney crashed his personal vehicle into a local Church.
At approximately 11:00 p.m. on the night of October 23 Officer Diosdado of the Henderson Police Department was dispatched to the area of the Henderson Middle School for a call about a crash that had taken place. Sweeney was the person who made the call to dispatch.
After driving around the area of the school Officer Diosdado was unable to locate the accident. Therefore he contacted dispatch to call Sweeney back for a better description of his location. After pinging the phone of Sweeney the dispatcher told Officer Diosdado to look around the North Marshall area. He finally located the crash scene at the First Methodist Church on North Marshall Street.
Upon arriving at the scene Officer Diosdado saw that a white Ford F-150 had crashed into a brick and steel column with a considerable amount of damage to both the vehicle and column. As he got out of his patrol car and walked toward the accident he spoke out and asked if everyone was OK.
Sweeney was wearing a police officers uniform loading items out of his wrecked truck and into his wife’s SUV. Again Officer Diosdado asked if everyone was OK and then asked Sweeney if he was a law enforcement officer.
Sweeney told Diosdado that he was on his way to the hospital to check on a female in the hospital that had been beaten by her step father and I guess I was in autopilot since this is where I pick my son up (referring to the Church). Then I realized I was on autopilot. I turned and it was like the truck wasn’t turning I hit the brake to stop it but hit that (pointing to the brick and steel column).
Sweeney appeared dazed and only spoke when responding to Officer Diosdado.
Officer Diosadado asked Sweeney if he could explain to him what autopilot meant?
Sweeney told the officer that he drove into the location because he usually picks up his child at the location from day care when he realized he was at the wrong location. He further stated that when he realized it was too late and crashed into the pole damaging it severely.
Diosdado further stated in he report that the story Mr. Parker was stating did not make too much sense to me since it was 2300 hours (11:00 p.m.), it’s not normal for an individual to pick up their children from a day care late at night.
Diosdado asked Sweeney if he had been drinking any alcohol or under the influence of anything and Sweeney stated he was not. He then proceeded to look around Sweeney’s truck to possibly locate any alcohol or drugs that would have possibly impaired his driving but did not find anything.
The officer went on to say that he stood with Mr. Parker and spoke with him for several minutes and did not observe any clues which could have giving me probable cause to believe he was intoxicated.
Sweeney was not given a field sobriety test or a ticket. Other than the incident report and body cam footage there is no other record on file that the accident ever happened.
Several things don’t add up about this accident. Sweeney didn’t appear to know where he was at when he first reported the accident. He said that he was on his way to the hospital when the hospital is usually closed to visitors at 11:00 p.m. especially with the pandemic increasing.
After investigating the location of the scene of the crash one would have to be amazed how could anyone maneuver a full-size pickup in such a tight space, with a fence on one side and a building on the opposite side, make a sharp turn to enter under a canopy and crash into the last of four columns, with a impact so powerful that a brick support column shattered driving one of the bricks into the hood of the truck while bending the steel support pole into. The damage to the truck was so severe that a wrecker had to tow it off because it was not drivable.