After careful consideration and discussion with administrators and the Tatum ISD School Board, Tatum ISD has decided to suspend remote learning for all campuses effective October 19, 2020.
The only exception will be for those students required to quarantine by the Health Department or personal physician due to exposure to COVID-19 or a positive test result.
After studying the date, attendance rates, and completed assignments of the district’s virtual learners, the school administration believes students will learn better under the leadership and guidance of the educators in a face-to-face setting. Teachers can monitor student progress, assess needs, and engage directly and effectively with students while in the classroom.
For parents concerned about the return of their students to campus, there are a few options.
Parents can request a transfer status to a district that offers remote learning. Out of district students can request a transfer to their home district. Private school or online school enrollment is available. For those electing online education can find viable education options at www.k.12.com, a free virtual public school based in Texas, Texas Virtual School Network, Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville, or at Texas Tech University K-12 at https://depts.ttu.edu/k12.
Parents may obtain a medical waiver from the child’s physician for submission to the campus indicated that the child may not attend class due to heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to an immunocompromised medical diagnosis or documented extenuating circumstances. This waiver can be picked up from the campus administrator or counselor for completion by the physician.
Students presenting a medical waiver indicating a medical condition that puts them at risk may be considered for homebound options, which aren’t the same as remote learning and will still be a district service.
Synchronous and asynchronous instruction shall be provided to any student ordered to quarantine by a federal, state, or local government authority or by a healthcare provider due to the student’s positive test result or close contact or exposure with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.
In the event, the district experiences a closure recommended by the Health Department, all students will return to remote learning until the reopening date. If the district faces a large number of COVID-19 confirmations they will reconsider returning to online learning as an optional pathway.