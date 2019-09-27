TATUM - With shouts of "My books don't care about my hair," protesters outside of Tatum ISD started their first rally, Friday morning, against the school administration.
Spearheaded by Randi Woodley, grandmother to Michael Trimble, as well as Kambry Cox, mother to Kellan Cox, this early morning protest was in response to the school administration's decision to remove these children from class based on ISD dress code violations regarding the length of their hair.
Signs of opposition and support did not appear to be divided along any racial or socioeconomic lines, apart from one expletive and racial slur filled shout from a passing motorist.
Honks of support, thumbs up and waves given by community members, paired with shouts of "Go Home" and "Liar," were evidence of the divide growing within the town's citizens.
"Learning has nothing to do with the length of a young man's hair," Woodley said with visibly raw emotions.
She said the group will be present at Tatum's next home football game and will continue to protest until the situation is resolved.
Previously published reports indicate that Woodley's legal counsel, Waukeen McCoy, sent out a statement from her client in response to Tatum ISD's statement that the protest was not to be held on district property.
"Please be advised that the protest will not be on "district property" but on public property where my clients have a right to peacefully assemble and protest with their community that supports them. The Protest will be non-confrontational, however, by releasing this statement, the school district is inviting a possible riot with potential counter-protests. My clients are standing up for what is right because the district is unwilling to change their discriminatory and outdated policies."
The Henderson News staff did reach out to Tatum ISD administration by email but no response was received.