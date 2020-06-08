Tatum ISD celebrated its Class of 2020 in style Thursday night at Eagle Stadium.
With immediate family seated on the field in full view of the large scoreboard screens and others in the stands, memories from the shortened school year flashed past. Photos from years past, from baby pictures to present-day images, introduced each of this year’s graduates.
Graduates progressed onto the field to the traditional Pomp and Circumstance, still following Governor’s guidelines, each sporting a Tatum Eagles facemask and maintaining the expected social distance. Even the required face coverings couldn’t hide the joy and nervousness in the eyes of this unique group of graduates.
Principal Matthew Quick took to the midfield podium to explain that speeches delivered by students had been pre-recorded due to the current pandemic climate.
Rayne Edgmon ranked fourth in the graduating class kicked off the ceremony with the invocation.
Third in the class, Lukas Lister next welcomed the attendees. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of the ceremony as most students didn’t expect one could occur during the worst of the outbreak. He jokingly referred the past three months as “the longest Senior skip day” and challenged the underclassmen to beat that record. Lister lamented on memories missed but dispelled the notion that this moment in their lives will hold lasting effects. “I believe that this virus will inspire me and my fellow classmates to become something bigger than ourselves,” said Lister. He went on to thank the staff and administration of Tatum ISD for all their hard work and support in getting them all to this point in their lives.
Principal Quick took a moment to recognize the Texas Globe Scholars, a group of students who had completed a more rigorous set of coursework. He then recognized students who had participated in multiple blood drives within the community. Quick also recognized the 48 students who had together completed more than 300 college courses for a total of 990 transferable college hours. Next to be recognized were six students who have enlisted in the Army, Navy, and National Guard and will go on to serve our country.
Tatum Education Foundation awarded 60 graduating Seniors a $2,500 scholarship. 40 students graduated with a GPA of 90 or higher while still participating in extracurricular activities.
Makayla Martin presented her Salutatorian speech in which she expressed her gratitude for her educators. She commended their willingness to play such an important role in the lives of their students calling them “second parents.” Recognizing her classmates, Martin said, “In all honesty, I couldn’t have made it this far without a little bit of healthy competition.” She took a moment to express the sadness felt at all of the opportunities missed within the last three months of this school year but declared that life experiences “aren’t limited to high school festivities.” She expanded on that point with a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. saying, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
She ended her address with a quote from Newton D. Baker, U.S. Secretary of War during WWI, saying “I hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smiles, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known.”
Nolan Nail, Class of 2020’s Valedictorian began his address with gratitude for the friends, family, and faculty that made it possible for the chance to celebrate the final chapter in their high school careers. Nail, reflecting on the hardships they’ve faced throughout the COVID crisis, quoted Theodore Roosevelt, saying “Nothing in the world is worth having or worth doing unless it means effort, pain, difficulty…”
Nail ended his speech encouraging his classmates to strive for excellence in the years beyond. “Now it is our turn to leave our mark,” he said. “The class of 2020 has many bright things ahead that await to be seen. Let’s show the world what we can do.”
Each graduate’s family members took to the stage, accepting their child’s diploma which they then presented to their Senior and posed for a photo.
Fifth-ranked student Kennedi Simpson offered the benediction which signaled the end of the ceremony.
The moment each of these students had been waiting for finally arrived. They were announced as official Class of 2020 graduates and green caps sailed as fireworks were launched, filling the skies with lights as dazzling as the futures of these students stand to be.