TATUM – If you’ve never donated blood, Carter BloodCare asks that you reconsider. While there are certain reasons donors are deferred from giving, several misconceptions may keep potential blood donors from saving lives.
You are never too old to give.
There is no upper age limit for donating blood. Currently, almost half of the blood donors are over age 50. Potential blood donors may begin volunteering at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently.
If you have tattoos, you can still give blood.
Those with tattoos or body piercings that were performed at Texas licensed and registered facilities are welcomed to donate blood without any wait time between the procedure and your donation.
Taking medications may or may not prevent you from giving blood.
Many medications are acceptable, but Carter BloodCare says if in doubt, inquire first. The staff can answer all kinds of questions about donor eligibility, which can be found on the Carter BloodCare web site.
Tatum High Schoolis hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at 600 Crystal Farms Road in the community room. For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Vilia Payne at (903) 947-6482.
Eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water one to two hours before giving blood. Standard eligibility requirements are a minimum weight of 110 pounds, the donor feels well that day and presents a government-issued photo ID at each donation.
For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.