Tatum City Council members voted unanimously to appoint veteran Tatum Police Officer James Smith to the role of Police Chief. 

With little discussion needed, the Council quickly motioned to offer Smith the position but later went into Executive Session to discuss the need for a probationary period based on his years of service within the Tatum PD. After a lengthy session, the council returned to Open Forum, where it was determined that a 30-day probationary period would be adequate. 

