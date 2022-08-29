Instead of their customary green and white, the Tatum Eagles varsity football team will take the field in blue and gold jerseys on the evening of September 9 to honor the anniversary of the Mayflower School integrating with Tatum to become one school. The jerseys are replicas of the ones worn by the Mayflower Panthers during their 1966 season when they were state finalists, led by their distinguished coach Algie P. Harkless.

Mayflower’s integration into the Tatum Independent School District (ISD) began 55 years ago in 1967, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the case Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which ruled that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. Harkless, who passed away in 2012, had an aptitude for building bridges and human relations instrumental during Mayflower and Tatum’s long integration process. He led the Mayflower Panthers to a record of 47 wins 16 losses and two ties from 1960 to 1967. In addition to the 1966 team being state finalists, his 1964 and 1965 teams were state semi-finalists and quarter-finalists, respectively. Mayflower played under the Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL), which was the governing body for academic, athletic, and music competitions for black high schools in Texas during the state’s segregationist era. In July of this year, Harkless was inducted into the PVIL Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame. 

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription