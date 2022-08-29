Instead of their customary green and white, the Tatum Eagles varsity football team will take the field in blue and gold jerseys on the evening of September 9 to honor the anniversary of the Mayflower School integrating with Tatum to become one school. The jerseys are replicas of the ones worn by the Mayflower Panthers during their 1966 season when they were state finalists, led by their distinguished coach Algie P. Harkless.
Mayflower’s integration into the Tatum Independent School District (ISD) began 55 years ago in 1967, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the case Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, which ruled that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional. Harkless, who passed away in 2012, had an aptitude for building bridges and human relations instrumental during Mayflower and Tatum’s long integration process. He led the Mayflower Panthers to a record of 47 wins 16 losses and two ties from 1960 to 1967. In addition to the 1966 team being state finalists, his 1964 and 1965 teams were state semi-finalists and quarter-finalists, respectively. Mayflower played under the Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL), which was the governing body for academic, athletic, and music competitions for black high schools in Texas during the state’s segregationist era. In July of this year, Harkless was inducted into the PVIL Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame.
Tatum head coach Whitney Keeling and Assistant Superintendent Drenon Fite, Jr. wanted to honor his induction. “We just kind of collaborated together,” said Keeling. “And we said, ‘Well, it’d be cool if we could get the old Mayflower jerseys.’”
Keeling wasn’t optimistic that they could pull it off. They were having a hard time getting their regular uniforms shipped in a timely fashion, let alone these replicas. Fortunately, a friend of his at BSN Sports, the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States, came through. They got the replica jerseys within five weeks.
To inform the players, Keeling gathered them in their media room to first talk about integration and Mayflower and Tatum’s past. “The kids were looking at me like, “Why is our coach teaching us a history lesson,’” Keeling said. He then had team captain Cullen Fite walk in wearing the replica jersey, and the team was more receptive to the idea than Keeling anticipated. “They were jacked. They were excited about it.” They loved the jerseys and are especially happy to honor the Mayflower legacy. Some of the players have grandparents and great-grandparents who were Mayflower students and athletes. Fite’s grandfather, Drenon Fite, Sr., played football there from 1956 to 1957.
“It feels good to be able to show respect to the ones who paved a way for me and the community!” tweeted Cullen on the day of the announcement.
“Community feedback has likewise been very positive,” said Keeling. Many Mayflower graduates still live in the Tatum community, as well as members of the Harkless family.
Algie P. Harkless’ 37-year-long professional career encompassed not just football coaching, but basketball, track, and baseball coaching as well as teaching social studies and driver’s education. According to his son, Clifford Harkless, Coach Harkless would impress the importance of personal responsibility on his students and athletes. He instilled in them the will and the discipline to be fit and healthy in every aspect of their lives. “You can’t prowl with the owls and soar with the eagles,” he would say when students went out late and didn’t get enough rest. He encouraged people to eat lunch with someone from a different background every week and to always show empathy first when they encountered a conflict.
Harkless firmly believed in building trust and accentuating positives over negatives. “Whatever happens on the field of play happens for the betterment of the team,” he often told his players before a game. “If you think you are beaten you are; if you think you dare not you don’t. If you’d like to win but think you can’t, it’s almost a cinch you won’t. For out in the world you will find, life’s battles don’t always go to the stronger or faster man, but to the man who thinks he can.”
“He made people feel like they could walk on water,” said Clifford.
In Harkless’ honor, his name and championships are permanently inscribed on the Tatum ISD football stadium scoreboard.
The varsity home game honoring the Mayflower Panthers will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9.