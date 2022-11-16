Acting on multiple citizen complaints against newly-hired Police Chief Jack Lanier, Tatum City Council voted to terminate him, effective immediately, on the grounds of dereliction of duty in Monday’s regularly called City Council meeting. 

Minus council members Dana Buddecke and a tardy Tate Smith, Mayor Don Hall, and the available council discussed a particular complaint made against Lanier as City Attorney Joe Shumate advised that the remainder be left to Open Records Requests for those interested. According to the formal complaint filed by the staff of Elizabeth Breedlove Family Practice & Aesthetics PLLC who allege they called the Tatum Police Department requesting assistance with an erratic patient. Staff claimed the patient mentioned being off his medication and threatened to hurt or kill people. They later explained that while the patient had left the clinic he had an appointment to return later in the day and they hoped to have police on hand out of concern for the safety of clinic staff. 

