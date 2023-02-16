Tatum City Council met Monday evening for a short session that brought two new officers to the desperately understaffed Tatum Police Department.
Tatum Police Chief James Smith came before the council asking for approval to hire 26-year law enforcement veteran Jimmie Candie and recent Academy graduate, Brianna Riley. After some time away from law enforcement following his 2020 resignation from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Smith reports that Candie is ready to return to service.
“I worked with him for years,” said Mayor Don Hall about Candie. “He’s a stand up guy. I mean, I worked with him, he’s top notch.”
“I know Jimmie and he’s a very good hard worker,” added Tatum Municipal Court Judge Bonnie Miller.
Riley, a fresh graduate from the Kilgore Police Academy and a Hallsville resident, will be joining the PD following the positive results of a urinalysis. Both Candie and Riley will be full-time officers receiving base pay with increases negotiable after a 90-day probationary period.
Council and Smith together determined that the PD should not set a specific number of available positions, thereby not limiting the quality of candidates accepted into these much-needed roles.
Council also discussed building or purchasing a carport structure for PD vehicles. The item was eventually tabled to allow Mayor Hall to collect bids on a newly built structure and price quotes on pre-fab construction.
Mayor Hall will also be seeking quotes for a 3/4 ton, 4-wheel drive truck for use in the Public Works department and cost and regulations for Department of Transportation approved No Engine Brake signs.
Council voted unanimously to approve for 3-D Security to install 180-degree cameras on both City Hall and the Sherman R. Smith Community Center. This nearly $3,000 expenditure will allow the Police Department to remotely view activity around both structures, decreasing the likelihood of criminal activity.
Council members voted to table discussion surrounding the City Secretary, Stormy Rodriguez’s use and subsequent compensation for vacation time ahead of the policy’s stated accrual period. Rodriguez attests that the City Secretary is a managerial position and policy states that such positions attain vacation time following their 90-day probationary period.
When asked to review the policy, it was found that it had not been included in the council’s information packets. Rather than take the time to retrieve a copy of the employee handbook, Mayor Hall recommended they table the discussion until the March meeting to allow council members to review the policy and determine the legality of the vacation approval and compensation received by Rodriguez.
“I think we probably should, maybe not tonight, but we need to review the City policy in full and make any changes because I know there’s been stuff about Police Department per versus office pay and holidays,” stated council member Dana Buddecke. “All of that needs to be clearly defined.”
Council also moved to table the hiring of an Election Judge, in light of their approval to order a City Election for three available council seats.
Constable Matt Allison volunteered to fill the role without pay, leaving the council to determine whether to rehire regularly utilized Election Judge, Rayford Gibson.
Council also discussed, in an information-only segment, the potential cost for road repairs around the city’s Exxon gas station. Illegal traffic by large trucks has left the road in poor condition, which could run the city upwards of $70,000 to repair. Materials alone could cost more than $64,000 while the necessary rental of a roller would add another $5,000 or more to the total. Tatum Economic Development Corporation will hold a meeting on February 21 to discuss their possible assistance to the city in these repair costs.