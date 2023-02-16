Tatum City Council met Monday evening for a short session that brought two new officers to the desperately understaffed Tatum Police Department. 

Tatum Police Chief James Smith came before the council asking for approval to hire 26-year law enforcement veteran Jimmie Candie and recent Academy graduate, Brianna Riley. After some time away from law enforcement following his 2020 resignation from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, Smith reports that Candie is ready to return to service.

